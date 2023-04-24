Sammy Hagar claims to have increased David Lee Roth’s income sixfold









Sammy Hagar has made the claim that he increased Van Halen singer David Lee Roth‘s financial income sixfold after the 2002 double-header tour featuring the two classic rockers. The tour was billed ‘Song for Song, the Heavyweight Champs of Rock and Roll’, but later began being referred to as the ‘Sam and Dave’ tour.

Hagar recently opened up about the tour on an episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride Podcast. He said of Roth, “He wasn’t selling out. I was selling out arenas. I was selling out amphitheaters. Dave, he had that sort of a big album, one kind of a big album, but he didn’t have a solo career. He was playing small places.”

The Red Rocker continued, “So when he came in with me, he was making, like, $25,000 a night, I was making $150,000 a night, and they said, ‘Oh, you guys are gonna make the same money. Dave gets to make 150.’ I said, ‘He ain’t fucking made 150 in his life except in Van Halen!’ But I said, ‘I’ve gotta do this.’ So I bent over backwards. And he still always tried to fuck with the rules.”

From there, Hagar had some home truths for Roth, adding, “He’s not a fun guy. He doesn’t play well with others. I’m not sure what his problem is,” the Red Rocker declared. “He just always is about, ‘How can I make this guy look bad?’ And not just me – in life. He’s a chest-beating motherfucker. And God bless him, ’cause the early stuff is frickin’ great. he’d be a fun guy to know. But he ain’t like that – he ain’t like his persona.”