Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen planned to release new music before the guitarist’s death









Sammy Hagar recently disclosed in an interview that he and the late Eddie Van Halen had intentions to collaborate on new music prior to the guitarist’s passing in 2020.

During a discussion with Fox News Digital, Hagar shared insights into some of his last exchanges with his former bandmate, following their reconciliation that occurred in the months leading up to Van Halen’s battle with cancer coming to an unfortunate end.

The pair had drifted apart following Van Halen’s 2004 tour, but they managed to mend their relationship shortly before the guitar legend’s passing in October 2020.

Hagar revealed that they had intentions of working on fresh music together, especially since Van Halen had been exploring various instruments during his final days.

“He wanted to keep going,” Hagar said. “He was getting into it before he died. When we first connected, you know, again, after we went through all the fighting, and he was sick, and I reached out, and we got together and talked a lot. He was talking about playing cello and playing some wind instruments.”

He continued: “He was saying, you know, ‘Yeah, I’m working on some [music].’ ‘Cause I’d say, ‘Ed, what are you working on? You know, I want to get in there and work with you. Let’s write together again.’ And, you know, he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. Next year, you know, we’ll get together, make some noise and all that stuff.’”

Following his passing, Van Halen’s legacy has impacted musicians and music lovers far and wide. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, admitted that his father is “the reason why I do what I do”.

He added: “I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him. So, that’s certainly very important.”