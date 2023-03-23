Wolfgang Van Halen on his late father: “He’s the reason why I do what I do”









Wolfgang Van Halen has paid tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, and confessed “he’s the reason why I do what I do”.

The musician appeared on Audacy Check In, and explained why he uses symbolism within his work to honour his father, who passed away in 2020. “It’s very important. He’s the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him. So, that’s certainly very important,” Wolfgang said.

“I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute – just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space. I don’t think people realise that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect towards the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me,” he added.

In the same interview, Wolfgang also explained why he will never include any covers of his father’s work on his albums. “On an official album, probably not. I think I have too much of a desire to prove myself and just figure out my own creative process without trying to take from somebody else,” he commented.

Meanwhile, last week, Wolfgang claimed the Sammy Hagar-led version of Van Halen receives a “lack of respect”. Hagar became the lead singer of the band in 1984 following the departure of David Lee Roth and stayed with the group until 1996.

Listen to Wolfgang Van Halen on Audacy Check In below.