Sam Levinson on what expect from ‘Euphoria’ season 3









It's been over a year and a half since the finale of season two ended, but Euphoria fans have finally been given a hint as to what they can expect from the third season of the hit HBO show.

Season 2 ended with Rue, played by Zendaya, having a drug intervention staged for her by friends and family. An optimistic voiceover from Rue confirmed that the effect had paid off, and she had stayed sober for the rest of the school year after overcoming addiction issues.

In an interview with Elle magazine, showrunner and creator Sam Levinson hinted at some additional problems Rue might encounter in the upcoming season. Describing the next series as a “film noir”, Levinson suggested the show may make a departure, using Rue’s newfound sobriety to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world”.

“She’s the most competitive person I know, in a good way,” Levinson said about his lead actor Zendaya. “She’s constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent.”

Zendaya, who in the same interview with Elle shared that she was seeking roles that would “push” her, had previously explained the themes she hoped to explore with Season 3 of Euphoria, telling Extra last year: “I would like to explore Rue’s sobriety and that journey for her and what that looks like.”

Continuing, Zendaya clarified what she was hoping for her character. “What the ups and downs of that journey for her might look like. We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her close to the other side.”

Production on season 3, however, has been halted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as the tragic recent passing of actor Angus Cloud in June, who portrayed fan favourite Fezco. Zendaya took to Instagram to pay tribute, sharing how he could “light up any room” and stating: “I’d like to remember him that way.”

