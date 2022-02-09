Sam Fender wins Best Rock Act at the BRIT Awards 2022









North East hero, Sam Fender, rounded off a stellar few months when he was awarded the trophy for Best Rock/Alternative Act at this year’s BRIT Awards. He was nominated for three awards and was always slated to win the Rock gong, showing just how far he’s come as of late. Fans voted for him via TikTok, and it’s safe to say that Fender deserved it.

Fender has been campaigning on his social media for the past few weeks in an effort to secure more votes. It paid off, and Fender was announced by Faces and Rolling Stones icon, Ronnie Wood, who labelled him “my favourite”. Fender beat the likes of Coldplay and Tom Grennan to the prize.

One of the more down to earth stars around, during his speech, Fender thanked everyone back home in the North East, including his manager Owain and the North East Homeless Centre. In an interview prior to the ceremony, Fender explained how he’d love to win the award, saying: “Anything voted for by the fans means more to me, that would be amazing.”

Prior to Sam and the band travelling to the O2 in London, where the ceremony was held, guitarist Dean Thompson wrote on Instagram: “JESUS CHRIST. These nerves/excitement are totally overwhelming. Keep your fingers, toes, legs, arms and eyes crossed we don’t absolutely fill our kegs live on TV.”

Luckily for the band, everything went their way in the Best Rock category. The ‘Seventeen Going Under’ mastermind was totally comfortable on stage, and he and the band looked elated. This ceremony also marked three years since Fender went home with the Critics Choice award.

2022 is set to be another tremendous year for Sam Fender, and we hope that he continues going from strength to strength.

Watch his acceptance speech below.