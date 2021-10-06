Sam Fender teams up with Stephen Graham for ‘Spit of You’ video









Stephen Graham has taken on the role of playing Sam Fender’s father in the music video for his recent single ‘Spit of You’. The This Is England actor embarks on a father-son camping trip with Fender.

The video, directed by Philip Barantini, tackles the thorny issue of youngsters being unable to communicate their feelings even to their nearest and dearest in what is a very touching short film.

As Fender had previously remarked about the new single: “‘Spit Of You’ is a song about boys and their dads. It’s based around my own relationship with my old man, and how we both struggle as blokes to communicate the way we feel to each other without it becoming a stand off.”

Adding: “It’s about how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as I get further into my twenties I see so much of myself in him, especially when it comes to being stubborn.”

Before concluding: “The second half of the song talks about seeing him with my grandma when she passed away, and how I saw him as a son, and how that moment reminded me to make the most of my time with him. If anything, it’s a declaration of love for him.”

Earlier this month, Fender announced a run of intimate gigs set to celebrate the imminent release of Seventeen Going Under. To follow up on a festival season where he established himself as one of the hottest live acts in Britain. Here at Far Out, we were lucky enough to catch him on more than a few occasions and can attest to his ability at gearing up a crowd.

The singer-songwriter heralding from Newcastle will release his sophomore record on October 8th with many singles such as the title track, ‘Howdon Aldi Queue’ and ‘Spit of You’ already previewed during the summer.

