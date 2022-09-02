Sam Fender announces headline show at Newcastle's St James' Park









The North East’s new-favourite son, Sam Fender, has announced his plans to return home next summer for a headline show at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park stadium.

After a triumphant summer which has included a heroic slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, as well as a sold-out show at Finsbury Park in London. Now, he’s bringing the party back to Newcastle and to the home of his sacred football team, Newcastle United, which is the stuff of dreams for Fender. Support for the show will come from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone with re-sale going live at 10am on September 7th for those on his mailing list.

“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James’ Park in Newcastle,” he said in a statement. “It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on the 9th June. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say! I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Fender is set to tour America this month with dates in more intimate settings than he’ll be playing next summer. Although he will also provide support for Florence & The Machine for a string of dates including at Madison Square Garden.

Fender has also been recently confirmed among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony on September 8th. His album Seventeen Going Under is one of the favourites for the award, although he is up against strong competition Wet Leg’s eponymous debut, Yard Act’s The Overload, and Self Esteem’s Prioritise Pleasure.

The 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will air on BBC Four from 9pm and Lauren Laverne is on hosting duties. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and aired live on BBC 6 Music.

I always joked that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June next year. It's gonna be such a special moment and I hope you all join us for it 🖤🤍 tickets on sale next Friday 9th Sept, presale info below x pic.twitter.com/gUHg4CD9fU — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 2, 2022