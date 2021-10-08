Sam Fender announces 2022 UK arena tour









Newcastle rock hero, Sam Fender, has announced details of a significant new UK arena tour kicking off in spring 2022 and celebrated the salvation of his beloved club’s takeover at the stadium last night.

The run of nine shows will be Fender and his band’s biggest to date. It kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 20th and unsurprisingly, it ends with a homecoming show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on April 5th. The tour also includes a huge show at London’s SSE Arena on April 1st.

Seemingly hitting a lot of the country’s biggest venues during this new chapter of his career, on July 6th he is scheduled to play an open-air show at Castlefield Bowl.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9 am Wednesday, October 1th3. For those wanting early access, you can pre-order alongside his new album Seventeen Going Under before 5 pm on Tuesday, October 12th. The general sale starts at 9 am on Friday, October 15th.

The rest of Sam and his six-piece band’s rescheduled shows conclude this November. This sold-out run includes two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace as well as shows in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leeds and Newcastle.

Fender’s return to live music this Summer has been nothing but a resounding success. He has played to hundreds of thousands of fans across festival stages and his own mammoth shows. The year is set to end with a bang for Fender.

His eagerly anticipated second album, Seventeen Going Under, is released today. For tickets visit here.

Sam Fender Tour Dates:

2021

25th October – Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT

26th October – Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT

18th November – Newcastle Arena SOLD OUT

20th November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

21st November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

24th November – Leeds Arena SOLD OUT

25th November – Cardiff Arena SOLD OUT



2022

20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21st March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24th March – 3Arena, Dublin

26th March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

March 30th – Brighton Centre

April 1st – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

April 5th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July 6th – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

