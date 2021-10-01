Sam Fender announces intimate shows to celebrate new album release







This festival season, Sam Fender established himself as one of the hottest live acts in Britain. Here at Far Out, we were lucky enough to catch him on more than a few occasions and can attest to his ability at gearing up a crowd.

This makes his forthcoming live shows at more intimate venues all the more appealing. The run of gigs is set to celebrate the imminent release of Seventeen Going Under.

The singer-songwriter heralding from Newcastle will release his sophomore record on October 8th with many singles such as the title track, ‘Howdon Aldi Queue’ and ‘Spit of You’ already previewed during the summer.

The musician took to social media yesterday (September 30th) to announce that he will be heading out on tour for a series of smaller shows in December. You can check out dates in his Tweet featured below.

Fender added: “Playing some very intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of my new album ‘Seventeen Going Under’! We’re partnering with indie record stores and ticket bundles are on sale tomorrow 10am BST, be quick.”

You can find out more information regarding ticketing by clicking here.

Playing some very intimate UK shows to celebrate the release of my new album 'Seventeen Going Under'! We're partnering with indie record stores and ticket bundles are on sale tomorrow 10am BST, be quick 🍺 https://t.co/A0PV2jOXhb pic.twitter.com/VKJ3UxRPIh — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 30, 2021

Comments