Sam Evian, Julia Jacklin and Jacob Diamond share covers of The Weather Station









The Weather Station’s latest album How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars kicked off the year’s indie-folk instalments in style as Tamara Lindeman and her trusted musicians offered up more lilting gems.

Since then, Lindeman has been sharing a string of covers of tracks from the album by the likes of Luka Kuplowski who tackled ‘Marsh’ and Hand Habits who reinvented the single ‘Ignorance’.

Now, Julia Jacklin and Jacob Diamond have paired together for a stunning rendition of ‘To Talk About’ and Sam Evian has shared an acoustic cover of ‘Stars’ complete with his usual sumptuous guitar work.

Lindeman herself commented on Evian’s effort by saying: “Today, the one and only Sam Evian, brings us a new guitar complexity to “Stars”. It’s so interesting to watch others interpret these songs and I’m very grateful to see it.”

As of yet, it has not been announced whether these will form a covers EP or whether they are simply Lindeman’s musical friends helping to promote her superb new album, How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars.

The Weather Stations’ previous album made our 50 best records of the year round-up and it would have to be one hell of a year to stop the follow up from doing the same.

You can check out both covers below.

