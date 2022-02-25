Sally Kellerman, 'M*A*S*H' star, dies aged 84









Sally Kellerman, the star of iconic projects such as M*A*S*H and Star Trek, has passed away at the age of 84. Her death was confirmed by her manager, Alan Eichler, with the reports being corroborated by family members. According to the reports that have surfaced, Kellerman died due to heart failure and passed away in her sleep in her own home in Woodland Hills, California.

Born in California, Kellerman started her acting career by appearing in school productions but struggled due to her shy personality. In high school, she even mustered up the courage to submit a demo to Verve Records but stepped away from the possibility of becoming a recording artist even though she was given the opportunity.

After studying acting with the likes of Jack Nicholson and Dean Stockwell, Kellerman began to get a lot of acting roles in television productions during the 1960s. “I had done a lot of television in the ’60s and I was dying to get into the movies. I was just sure I should be in the movies,” she reflected in an interview while looking back on her career.

Her breakthrough role came in Robert Altman’s iconic 1970 black comedy M*A*S*H which brought her an unprecedented amount of success and fame, including an Academy Award nomination as well as a Golden Globe bid. Over the years, she went on to work with other pioneers and starred in some fantastic projects.

Ranging from Adrian Lyne’s Foxes to other productions like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, Kellerman enjoyed a very productive career which lasted more than 60 years. “It hasn’t been smooth or delightful every minute, there were lean years and rough years, but it’s been exciting and good and I’m thrilled to be an actress and a singer and to have spent my life this way,” Kellerman said.