Watch Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in new 'Deep Water' teaser









Adrian Lyne is returning to the world of cinema after a long break with a new psychological thriller that is set to come out this year. Titled Deep Water, the project has been in the works for a while now and was first developed back in 2013. Deep Water will mark a 20 year gap between Lyne’s last directorial effort and this one.

In 2019, the production process of Deep Water had a major development when two of the biggest stars in Hollywood – Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas – signed onto the project. The actors met on the set of the film and started dating each other, with the two recently separating after Affleck revisited his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Due to these disruptions, many thought that Deep Water would not be released for a while but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore as a new teaser is finally out for the upcoming film. It was supposed to come out in 2020 but the pandemic pushed the release back and the new release date is now March 18th.

Deep Water is actually based on the eponymous 1967 novel by Patricia Highsmith, with the screenplay being handled by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson (the creator of the extremely popular show Euphoria). The film revolves around the dangerous psychological games that a married couple play with each other because they don’t love each other anymore.

While talking about the unique sensibilities of the film’s narrative in an interview, Lyne said that it is “a strange story based on the book by Patricia Highsmith, a marvellous writer who also did The Talented Mr. Ripley and Strangers on a Train among other books. She had a kind of a bleak outlook on life. It’s interesting to me.”

Watch the new teaser for Deep Water coming to Prime Video on March 18th.