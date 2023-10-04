SAG Awards to allow submissions but no promotional activity









Amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike, the SAG Awards have announced their plans for their upcoming award show. Actors will be allowed to submit themselves for awards but are prohibited from campaigning.

“Actor submissions for award show categories, by themselves, are not considered promotional under the strike order,” SAG-AFTRA told The Hollywood Reporter. This includes submissions for the SAG Awards.

Payment for submissions has also been halted and will remain so until the strikes end. “You can complete submissions but the payment portal for invoicing and credit card payments will not be open,” SAG-AFTRA explained. Those who submit themselves will be emailed once payment is open.

Though actors will be allowed to put themselves forward for awards, surrounding campaigning and promotion will be prohibited. SAG-AFTRA specified that actors may not “participate in For Your Consideration events or any other promotional activities that discuss, tag, reference, or feature struck content.”

They will, however, be allowed to share award show nominations, provided they “do not tag, reference, discuss, or feature the struck content as part of the publication.”

Actors have now been on strike since Friday, July 14th, in protest against concerns surrounding streaming residuals and the increasing use of artificial intelligence. Conversations and negotiations with Hollywood studios are still ongoing.

In late September, the Writers Guild of America reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture of Television Producers and announced that writers could start new assignments.

Submissions for the SAG Awards will be open from Wednesday, October 4th to Monday, November 6th.

See more