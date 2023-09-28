SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios to continue negotiations next week









The striking actors in Hollywood and the television and movie industry studios will soon return to the negotiating table. The SAG-AFTRA union will open up talks over a new contract with the studio heads on October 2nd.

The union, which represents thousands of screen actors, and the trade association that represents the many entertainment companies in Hollywood, announced that negotiations would continue in a joint statement made on September 27th.

According to both SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, “several executives” will be present at the new talks to begin at the start of next week, with hopes that a deal can be struck in a similar manner to the WGA.

The Writers Guild of America, the union that represents thousands of television and movie writers, reached an agreement over a new three-year contract with the AMPTP on September 24th, which brought an end to several months of striking.

The WGA began striking on May 2nd, and the strike officially ended at midnight last night. Meanwhile, the actors’ strike has been going on since July 14th, meaning that the entertainment industry has been shut down for many months.

Production on talk shows, TV series, streaming originals and blockbuster movies have all been halted, so it’s hoped that the new agreements will bring the productions back to life after much time on the draft pile.

The members of SAG-AFTRA have demanded a larger cut of the revenue that is made by streaming services and have also requested increased base compensation, improved working conditions and more robust measures against AI technologies.