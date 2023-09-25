Hollywood writers have made a “tentative” deal with studios to end strike









A “tentative” deal has been reached between The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after months of striking.

The agreement comes 146 days after writers from the film and television industry started striking for better pay, working conditions and job security as threats such as artificial intelligence become more prominent.

Over 100,000 actors joined the strike, making it one of the most significant Hollywood strikes of all time. The production of countless major shows, as well as all press interviews and promotional activities, all came to a halt in support of the strike.

In a statement, The WGA said: “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” their message continued.

They added: “To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorised to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week.”

The deal has not been officially confirmed yet, but it comes after five days of talks between WGA and AMPTP.