The SAG Awards are moving to Netflix









The SAG Awards (Screen Actor’s Guild) have announced that this year’s ceremony will be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the ceremony will be streamed exclusively via the Netflix platform.

The SAG Awards have previously aired on TBS and TNT, but as times move forth, the organisation has decided to migrate. The show will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel this year on February 26th at 8 p.m. ET.

SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan-Crabtree Ireland released a statement concerning the new partnership with Netflix: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show…As the only televised awards program exclusively honouring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix has begun a move into the realm of live streaming among its popular services. The streamer is still refining the technology required to run the platform effectively, but its first test drive of the service will be a Chris Rock comedy special which airs on March 4th.

The fan favourites award show announced the migration alongside announcing this year’s nominations, which include Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking, all of which have been put forward for Best Motion Picture Cast.

For Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Austin Butler has been nominated for his central role in Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Bill Nighy for Living and Adam Sandler for The Hustle.

Meanwhile, earning nominations for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Cate Blanchett was nominated for Tár, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Danielle Deadwyler in Till and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once.