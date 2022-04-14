Are the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler working on a new film?









It has been rumoured that the Safdie Brothers have begun work on their next movie, and Adam Sandler is apparently linked to the project.

It has been nearly three years since the Safdie Brothers released their hit New York thriller Uncut Gems. The movie featured Adam Sandler in one of his greatest performances in years. Since its 2019 release, the team have been rather quiet on the movie front — until now.

Earlier this week, Indiewire released an article detailing the trials and tribulations of actors who strive to toe the line between high-budget and high-brow filmmaking. During the discussion, the piece detailed that Josh and Benny Safdie were supposedly working on a new project with Adam Sandler playing the lead role.

It was also revealed that the New York actors Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson were pushing their agents hard to get them to work with the Safdie Brothers on future projects.

At this point, nothing is set in stone; rumours of a new Safdie project have been doing the rounds since 2019’s Uncut Gems. However, this new development gives promise that a new film could be just around the corner.

Elsewhere, Benny has been busy appearing in an acting role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and in the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the brothers announced that they also had plans to work together on a television series.

The comedy series has finally come under the light as The Curse, which is set to air on Showtime and stars Benny alongside Ema Stone. The show will follow a couple trying to conceive a child while acting together in a “problematic” HGTV show.

The Curse is yet to start shooting but Showtime have already described it as “a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human” based on the script.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.