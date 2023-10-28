Sadra Izsadore: the artist and activist who enlightened Fela Kuti









The 20th century was one of profound cultural upheaval. In the aftermath of two catastrophic global conflicts, question marks loomed heavily above societal norms. Halfway through the century, an international outcry for social justice and civil rights found footing in the rhythm of popular music and expanded into most art forms. Art and activism, pillars dear to Fela Kuti, had never been far from one another, but technological advancement and globalisation raised the stakes for both.

The Nigerian musician and activist Fela Kuti rose to prominence as the pioneer of Afrobeat music, a propulsive subgenre combining jazz and funk elements. Kuti’s music had a monumental influence on the development of Western pop music through the late 1970s and ‘80s.

Most notably, Brian Eno and David Byrne brought Kuti’s innovative style to millions of ears in Talking Heads’ 1980 art rock masterpiece Remain In Light and their collaborative side project of 1981, My Life in the Bush of Ghosts. When Kuti died aged just 57 in 1997, he had become an artist of global significance but was recognised in equal proportion for his resolute activism.

The so-called King of Afrobeat’s journey in activism began in the 1970s when he used his platform to denounce the military dictatorship of Nigeria publicly. In 1970, he founded the Kalakuta Republic commune as a sanctuary from Nigeria’s military rule. Sadly, the commune was destroyed in a 1978 raid that injured Kuti and his mother.

Six years later, Kuti was imprisoned on charges of currency smuggling. It is widely understood that these were false, politically motivated accusations conjured by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to which Kuti was publicly opposed. Amnesty International began to intervene and designated Kuti as a prisoner of conscience. After 20 months in prison, Kuti was released by General Ibrahim Babangida.

Besides his artistic oeuvre, Kuti is remembered today for his activism within Nigeria, broader Pan-Africanist beliefs and unwavering support for the American Civil Rights Movement. Alas, the iconic performer’s sociopolitical motivation might never have been aroused had it not been for Sandra Izsadore.

The Los Angeles-born singer and activist famously met Kuti at the dawn of his fame in the early 1970s and revolutionised his philosophical identity. Izsadore, who had been a staunch affiliate of the Black Panther movement in the US, imparted the ideals of Black nationalism and echoed the harsh truths of colonial history to Kuti.

“Sandra gave me the education I wanted to know,” Kuti explained in Carlos Moore-penned biography, Fela: This Bitch of A Life. “She was the one who opened my eyes… Nothing about my life is complete without her.”

So profound was Izsadore’s effect on Kuti that he changed his birth name from Ransome to Aníkúlápó and inadvertently immortalised his philosophical mentor as The Queen Mother of Afrobeat.

Izsadore was also notable as the only featured vocalist in Kuti’s musical catalogue. Their most famous musical collaboration was on the 1976 song, ‘Upside Down’.

Hear below.