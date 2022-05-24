Sacha Baron Cohen compares Taika Waititi to Pablo Picasso









The actor, comedian and screenwriter Sacha Baron Cohen has praised the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi for his “successful, hilarious, heartfelt movies”.

Celebrating the director as part of Time Magazine’s annual article The 100 Most Influential People Of 2022, Baron Cohen went so far as to compare the filmmaker to the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, drawing links between their love of experimentation.

“You can tell that a film was made by Taika Waititi the same way you can tell a piece was painted by Picasso,” the actor explained, adding, “Not in that he doesn’t know where on the face the eyes go, but in how he expresses his unique voice”. Having closely followed the director ever since his 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, a film that the actor calls “amazing”, Baron Cohen went on to express how he’d love to meet and work with the creative.

Jokingly “bitter” about the success of the director, whose career spans from the low-key drama Hunt for the Wilderpeople to the latest Marvel outing, Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has an endless amount of praise for the frenetic filmmaker.

“Taika has won an Oscar and made successful, hilarious, heartfelt movies,” the actor comments, even expressing that he believes Waititi “represents the best of the bygone era of wild, rock-star Hollywood types, mixed with the brilliance of a top auteur”.

Taika Waititi’s latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt, with a brand new trailer for the film having just been released online.