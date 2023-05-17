Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management share playlist from his funeral









Following the death of pioneering Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, his management team have shared a playlist of tracks which played at his funeral.

In a statement, they wrote on social media: “We would like to share the playlist Ryuichi has been privately compiling to be played at his own funeral to accompany his passing. He truly was with music until the very end.”

The playlist is a 33-song collection which begins with an 11-minute piece from Alva Noto, who Sakamoto worked alongside. It also includes contributions from Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota before concluding with Laurel Halo’s ‘Breath’ which appeared on the 2020 album Possessed.

At the beginning of April, a statement on Sakamoto’s official website confirmed his death: “While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end. We would like to express out deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as medical professionals in Japan and the United States who did everything in their power to cure him.”

It concluded: “In accordance with Sakamoto’s strong wishes, the funeral service was held among his close family members. Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favourite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis’ [Art is Long, life is short’].”

Following his death, Johnny Marr paid tribute to Sakamoto, calling him an “elegant and timeless artist”. Meanwhile, Massive Attack wrote on Twiiter: “An honour to share Meltdown 08 with you maestro. A genius, & a gentleman.”

Listen to Sakamoto’s funeral playlist below.