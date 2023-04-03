The music world pays tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto









Figures from across the music industry have paid tribute to the late electronic musician, composer and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away from cancer on March 28th.

Sakamoto enjoyed a career spanning over five decades, winning an Oscar, Grammy, Bafta and two Golden Globes. As well as pioneering electronic music, he composed soundtracks for films such as The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky and The Revenant. Sakamoto also starred in the 1982 war film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, alongside the late David Bowie.

Sakamoto was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, which led to him taking a year off from working on music. He then went into remission after treatment, but he confirmed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer. Then, in an essay published in June 2022, Sakamoto stated he had undergone surgery in late 2021 to remove cancer that had spread to both lungs and was battling stage 4 cancer.

“Since I have made it this far in life, I hope to be able to make music until my last moment, like Bach and Debussy whom I adore,” he wrote.

On Sunday, a post on the former Yellow Magic Orchestra member’s official social media accounts confirmed the news of his death. A statement on Sakamoto’s official website explains: “While undergoing treatment for cancer discovered in June 2020, Sakamoto continued to create works in his home studio whenever his health would allow. He lived with music until the very end.”

“We would like to express out deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as medical professionals in Japan and the United States who did everything in their power to cure him.”

It concluded: “In accordance with Sakamoto’s strong wishes, the funeral service was held among his close family members. Finally, we would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favourite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis’ [Art is Long, life is short’].”

Following the news of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s death, many tributes have been paid to him, ranging from Questlove to Massive Attack.

See more An honour to share Meltdown 08 with you maestro.

A genius, & a gentleman. https://t.co/3EiPY4kPjG — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) April 2, 2023

See more RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto. An elegant and timeless artist. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) April 2, 2023

See more https://t.co/4ritqoz9Il



I am so so sad. What a loss. — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) April 2, 2023

See more Sad to hear that Ryuichi Sakamoto died. He was a big part of my ‘80s musical experience – initially for me through his work with David Sylvian and Japan – but of course he leaves a magnificent catalogue of music behind. https://t.co/iswbOHcL5g — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) April 2, 2023

See more Today is a very sad day with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Our deep condolences to his family, friends and to Hosono-san. RIP ❤️ — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) April 2, 2023

See more RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto

you taught me perhaps the greatest of all lessons:

"every mistake is a gift." — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) April 2, 2023

See more Rest in Power ryuichi sakamoto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3gn6qkmXZm — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) April 2, 2023

See more Goodnight to the exquisite Ryuichi Sakamoto—legendary and beloved musician, composer, actor, and writer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZQVXMNso1 — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) April 2, 2023

See more We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto. He was a trailblazing composer and producer who scored films such as the “Last Emperor” and “The Revenant” to name a few. He was a pioneer of electronic pop music by founding the “Yellow Magic Orchestra” which… pic.twitter.com/hPN9y7BU61 — KORG US (@KorgUSA) April 2, 2023

See more We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great Ryuichi Sakamoto, co-founder of synth-pop band Yellow Magic Orchestra.



A hugely respected artist whose avant-electronic experimentations saw no borders.



One of the best to do it. Thank you for changing how we hear music. pic.twitter.com/ZMMOovUgdg — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) April 3, 2023

See more Rest in peace Maestro 💙 https://t.co/DkrXysX7bV — 𝙴𝚍 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚝 (@EdHarcourt) April 2, 2023

