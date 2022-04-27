Ryuichi Sakamoto shares new song in support of Ukraine









Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared a new song from his For Ukraine (Volume 2) benefit compilation in collaboration with Illia Bondarenko titled ‘Piece for Illia’.

The tracks on the benefit compilation album were curated by the Canadian-American electronic composer Hollie Kenniff and it features the likes of Rachel Grimes, Aisha Burns, Simon Scott and Benoît Pioulard.

The record hopes to raise funds for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with proceedings going to the International Rescue Committee.

The album is set for release on April 29th, with 25 of the finest modern composers and electronic musicians offering up stirring singles for the collaborative record.

Sakamoto has long been a pioneer of electronic compositions, both as a solo artist and with his band Yellow Magic Orchestra. This latest effort is imbued with a sense of poignancy given the current situation.

The song also features Illia Bondarenko, a young Ukrainian violinist who was identified by Sakamoto as one of the star musicians from the region who has been greatly affected by the war. It is a testimony of the project that he has been offered this opportunity when so many others have been taken away.

You can check out the stirring track below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.