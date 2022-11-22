Ryuichi Sakamoto announces new album '12'









Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced plans to release his new album, 12.

The Japanese composer, who recently released a charity single for Ukraine, is set to share the project on January 17th via Milan Records, and it’s the follows up to his 2017 album, async. Sakamoto spent two years working on the project throughout this year, and 2021, with each track named after the date it was written.

In a statement, Sakamoto explained how the album was written and referenced his ongoing cancer battle. Last year, the musician revealed he’d been diagnosed with the disease for the second time and is still undergoing treatment.

“After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer,” Sakamoto explained. “I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary’.”

Furthermore, he’s also announced details of a live-stream concert, which will be ticketed, and airs on December 10th. It promises to be a thrilling viewing experience, which is recorded at 509 Studios in Tokyo.

Last year, Sakamoto announced his cancer diagnosis, which later shaped async, and wrote to his fans: “The news was disheartening, but thanks to the excellent doctors I met, the surgery I underwent was a success. I am now undergoing treatment.”

He added: “Due to these circumstances, traveling long distances for work will be difficult. Still, I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment,” Sakamoto explained. “From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer.”

See the tracklist for 12 below.

Ryuichi Sakamoto ’12’ tracklisting:

‘20210310’

‘20211130’

‘20211201’

‘20220123’

‘20220202’

‘20220207’

‘20220214’

‘20220302 – sarabande’

‘20220302’

‘20220307’

‘20220404’

‘20220304’