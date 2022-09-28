Ryan Reynolds reveals how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will fit into Marvel canon









After recent news that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, a further video from Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter account has revealed how his return will slot into the current canon.

Teasing a violent fight between the two characters, Reynolds importantly stated that this version of Wolverine would be a “totally separate thing” from the character’s previous appearance in the celebrated 2017 movie Logan. “Logan takes place in 2029,” Reynolds adds, clarifying, “Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan, not touching that,” before announcing, “What actually happens in our film is these two f**king guys-”.

Cutting the audio in classic Deadpool style before tuning in the song ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ by Wham!, the rest of the video sees Reynolds’ title character and Jackman’s vicious Wolverine theatrically mime plot points of the film.

The short social media comes to an end with both actors thanking Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios, for allowing the two characters to collaborate again for the first time since the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which saw Reynolds star as a very different version of Deadpool.

Arriving in 2024, the new movie, helmed by Shawn Levy, the director of Free Guy and The Adam Project, will be a fish-out-of-water story about the foul-mouthed mercenary. Co-written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin of Bob’s Burgers fame and the usual Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the third film in the trilogy will look to continue the balance of hilarious laughs and frenetic action.

This new announcement has sparked even stronger rumours that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could eventually show up in Marvel’s Secret Wars in the far-flung future.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022