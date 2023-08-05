Ryan Gosling sends an ‘I’m Just Ken’ flash mob to Greta Gerwig for her 40th birthday









Ken has become the unlikely hero of the Barbie movie, this summer’s biggest blockbuster, with actor Ryan Gosling sending director Greta Gerwig a flash mob for her birthday.

Gerwig managed to achieve the seemingly impossible with Barbie, releasing a movie that appeals not only to young fans but fans of art cinema, too. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, the film is an analysis of contemporary gender politics dressed up as a frenetic blockbuster, with both working hand-in-hand to create a thoroughly enjoyable flick.

To celebrate Gerwig’s 40th birthday, Gosling sent the director an ‘I’m Just Ken’ flashmob to her home, with the performers recreating the beloved song from the hit movie.

Posted on the Barbie movie’s social media pages, the caption reads: “As Kens know…Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!

Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”.

In our four-star review of Barbie we stated: “Gerwig has struck gold with Barbie; a considerable audience and subsequent box office surely await, and by using the famed toy as the central allure, Gerwig is able to tell us ‘brainwashed’ cinemagoers of Barbie’s actual meaning and her relation to our actual human lives. This makes Barbie an essential piece of cinema, a film undoubtedly for us all, and that’s universal art deserving of acclaim”.

Continuing, we added: “This is, believe it or not, a very complex film indeed. There’s no immediate remedy for our presently still-troubled sexual socio-political situation; if it were that easy, we might not need such a film, even if it’s one where the bright lights can occasionally detract from the vital conversation that’s taking place”.

Take a look at Gosling’s flash mob to Gerwig below.

See more