Ryan Gosling reveals “fines” on ‘Barbie’ set for not wearing pink









Greta Gerwig’s Barbie adaptation has already featured in the headlines for its pink-fuelled set design, which caused a shortage of pink paint. But the pink obsession on set didn’t stop there — star Margot Robbie enforced a “pink day” on the cast and crew.

Reminiscent of another group of on-screen “plastics”, everyone on the Barbie set had to wear something pink one day a week. If they didn’t adhere to this rule, they were at risk of receiving a fine from Robbie.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s love interest Ken, explained in an interview with People: “Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to charity.”

He adds, “What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe.”

Gosling suggests that the day provided an “opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, ‘O captain! My captain!'”

As the release date nears, hype around Barbie is only increasing. Billie Eilish’s contribution to the film’s soundtrack drops on Thursday, July 13th, just ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Friday, July 21st.

Watch the trailer for Barbie below.