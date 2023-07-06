Billie Eilish to release new song on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack









Billie Eilish will debut a new song as a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Barbie. ‘What Was I Made For?’ is set to be released on July 13th.

Eilish had not been previously announced as a contributor to the Barbie soundtrack. The official announcement left room for “Additional Barbies and Kens To Be Announced”, and now it’s confirmed that Eilish is one of those additional artists.

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute world to me,” Eilish shared in an announcement on her social media. “This movie is gonna change your lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The post also tags Finneas, Eilish’s brother and longtime musical collaborator. The pair’s most recent release was an edited single version of Eilish’s ‘Hotline Bling’ cover. She had previously appeared on Labrinth’s ‘Never Felt So Alone’, released in April.

The Barbie soundtrack, which is set to be released on July 21st, will also feature Haim, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Gayle, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, and the Kid Laroi, among others.

Earlier this year, Eilish responded to critics who commented on her dashion change toward more traditionally feminine clothing. “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote on Instagram Stories. “Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.”

