Billie Eilish labels critics of her fashion as “bozos”









Billie Eilish has spoken out of critics of her decision to dress more femininely in recent years and called them “bozos”.

In the early years of her career, Eilish carefully covered up her body by wearing baggy clothing. However, since launching her second album Happier Than Ever, Eilish has adopted a more traditionally feminine style and swapped oversized t-shirts for dresses. “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” she recently wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout,” she captioned a photo of herself. “And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah.”

Eilish them called those who have a problem with her style changing “true idiots” and “bozos.” The singer then added: “Let women exist!”

“FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things,” she wrote in a later post. Eilish added: “Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew. And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish is set to play a series of festival dates across Europe later this summer, including headline performances at Reading & Leeds.