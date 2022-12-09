Reading & Leeds Festival announce line-up for 2023









Reading and Leeds Festival have announced Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons will headline next summer’s event.

Out of the six headliners, only Foals and The Killers have topped the bill at Reading and Leeds before. Other artists confirmed to appear at the festival include Bicep Live, Slowthai, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, The Snuts, Inhaler, Steve Lacy, Declan McKenna, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves, You Me At Six, Muna, and many more.

Festival chief Melvin Benn said in a statement: “We are delighted to return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2023 with another epic six headline artists, and an incredible, genre-defying line-up that features some of the very best in modern music. Once again Reading & Leeds is set to be the ultimate bank holiday festival weekend – we can’t wait to be back!”

Debutant headliner Sam Fender took to Twitter to share a near-death tale from his experience at Leeds Festival as a punter in 2012. “I first went to Leeds festival ten years ago as a teenager, me and Deano spent the entire week launching hot dogs out of a gazebo pole at random crowds of lads chanting ‘Yorkshire Yorkshire’,” he wrote.

Fender continued: “One night I was out cold in my tent from necking a bottle of vodka at Eagles of Death Metal my tent got set alight – some fine young hero from Sheffield pissed out the fire to save me. Thankfully because of that lad whose name I can’t remember, I didn’t perish in the flames, little did he know he’d just saved Reading and Leeds’s 2023 headliner”.

Meanwhile, The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said in a press release: “We have been hearing about Reading and Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top.”

Tickets for the coming-of-age festival go on general sale on December 12th at 9am.