Ryan Gosling features on full lineup for ‘Barbie’ soundtrack









The lineup for the official Barbie soundtrack has been announced by Warner Bros, featuring the likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Tame Impala and, surprisingly, Ryan Gosling.

In an exclusive article by Rolling Stone, the magazine revealed that BARBIE: THE ALBUM would also feature the likes of Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj and The Kid Laroi. The compilation soundtrack itself won’t be released until July 21st, the same day that the movie hits cinemas worldwide, so fans will have to wait to hear Gosling’s pipes as Ken.

Gosling isn’t completely foreign to a vocal performance, however, playing the piano whilst showing off his voice in the Damien Chazelle movie La La Land. More artists are also due to be revealed on the album, executively produced by Mark Ronson.

Dua Lipa, who stars in the movie alongside the likes of Gosling, Margot Robbie, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae, is due to release her new single from the album titled, ‘Dance The Night’, on Thursday, May 25th.

Take a look at the official Instagram reveal of the Barbie soundtrack lineup in the post below.

