‘La La Land’ to receive a Broadway adaptation









Broadway is coming for Damien Chazelle’s vibrant Oscar-winning love letter to classic Hollywood La La Land, with a stage musical adaptation of the movie currently in development.

Released in 2016, the movie starred Emma Stone as Mia, a struggling actress who falls in love with a pianist named Sebastian (Ryan Gosling). Attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future, the pair engage in a symphony of romance inspired by classic Hollywood and European musicals. Whilst Chazelle’s film is inseparable from its American location, the director names the French musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg as a direct inspiration.

Easily adaptable into a stage musical, the Broadway version of La La Land will be directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, whilst the Academy Award-winning composer behind the film, Justin Hurwitz, will write the music with lyrics from the Oscar and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Advertisement Advertisement

Releasing a statement about the new undertaking, producer Marc Platt, who is credited on the original film as well as the upcoming play, exclaimed: “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution…We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience”.

Chazelle became the Academy’s youngest Best Director winner with the release of La La Land in 2016. At the age of 32, Chazelle created one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time, with the film turning into a world tour with a 100-piece orchestra shortly after its release.

Take a look at the trailer for the iconic film, which almost won ‘Best Picture’, tragically becoming the victim of an Academy f**k up, below.