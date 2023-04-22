‘Rust’ victim family set to sue Alec Baldwin despite charges being dropped









The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer tragically killed in the Rust shooting accident, are set to file a civil suit against Alec Baldwin despite criminal charges against the actor being dropped.

Baldwin was holding the prop gun that killed Hutchins back in October 2021 but saw criminal charges against him dropped this week. The actor was set to appear in court on May 3rd for a preliminary hearing. However, following “other information” being received, prosecutors withdrew the charges.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Hutchins’ mother Olga Solovey, father Anatolii Androsovych, and sister Svetlana Zemko, says the family “remain hopeful” of a successful suit.

She continued: “Mr Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life. He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences.”

The actor’s lawyer labelled the action “misguided”. Baldwin had previously concluded an undisclosed settlement with Hutchins’ widower, including him becoming an executive producer on Rust, which has begun shooting again.

(Credit: Gage Skidmore)