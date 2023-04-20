Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ charges to be dropped









All charges of manslaughter against Alec Baldwin over the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been dropped.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have been appointed to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter claims, according to a report from Deadline. Meanwhile, the armourer of the movie, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, still has charges against her. She and Baldwin have both previously pleaded not guilty.

Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Baldwin’s lawyers, stated: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Mere days ago, Baldwin called for a dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins’ family. Baldwin has claimed in court documents that the parents and sister of Hutchins, Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko, filed the lawsuit to “obtain compensation” from the death of their family member.

Original charges were filed against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, on January 31st, 2023, over a year after the original incident in which Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie Rust on October 21st, 2021. The incident occurred when a gun discharged a live round from the hand of the actor and producer Alec Baldwin, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Take a look at an extensive interview between Baldwin and ABC from 2022 below, where the actor gave his perspective on the tragic events of the film’s production.