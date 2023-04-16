Alec Baldwin calls for dismissal of lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins’ family









The actor, Alec Baldwin, has called for the lawsuit filed by the family of the late Halyna Hutchins to be dismissed.

Baldwin has claimed in court documents that the parents and sister of Hutchins, Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko, filed the lawsuit to “obtain compensation” from the death of their family member, according to NBC .“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” the document read: “Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided”.

Filed in February, the lawsuit alleges battery and negligence, among other accusations.

Original charges were filed against Baldwin and the movie’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, on January 31st, 2023, over a year after the original incident in which Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie Rust on October 21st, 2021. The incident occurred when a gun discharged a live round from the hand of the actor and producer Alec Baldwin, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Take a look at an interview between Baldwin and ABC from 2022 below.