‘Rust’ names new cinematographer to replace Halyna Hutchins









The crew working on the paused production Rust have today announced the replacement for the late Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was accidentally fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on set in October 2021 following a devastating prop mix-up. Filming is set to resume in spring this year.

Reports confirm that the Marcel the Shell With Shoes On cinematographer Bianca Cline has been hired to replace Hutchins on the Rust set this spring. The announcement was also accompanied by the news that Rachel Mason will direct a documentary on Hutchins’ life with “full support” from her mourning family.

“Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honour their friend,” a new statement said.

The Rust producers announced in October that the film would indeed be completed as a tribute to Hutchins’ final work. The announcement came as the producers reached a settlement with Matthew Hutchins, in which he became an executive producer on the project.

They have also stated that the resumption will continue to use union crew members with a zero-tolerance policy on use of active weapons and any form of ammunition. “Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set,” the producers affirmed.

Baldwin is still set to take on the central role in the film despite being charged last month with involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, was also charged in the case. Both have expressed remorse and innocence and are due for arraignment next week.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident as a bullet struck his shoulder, will also return to the project.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza said in a statement. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”