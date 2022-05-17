'Rust' producer optimistic they'll finish the film after Alec Baldwin investigation









Anjul Nigam, one of the producers working on the western film Rust with Alec Baldwin during the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set, has expressed his wishes to complete the movie.

In a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Nigam solemnly asserted: “Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy.” He continued, “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies. We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie.”

Nigam and Baldwin have recently been at the Cannes marketplace where they were shopping for the film False Awakening, from their newly formed production group, Persona Entertainment.

In a new statement to Entertainment Weekly, Nigam clarified his earlier statement, saying: “My statement that I was confident the film could be completed was just my optimism and not an actual plan. Many of those who were involved hope to honour Halyna by completing her last work, but at this point, it is just hope.”

The Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the death of Hutchins, who was killed seven months ago when Baldwin reportedly fired what he believed to be a non-lethal prop gun on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza was also wounded by what turned out to be a live round. In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger. Authorities released photos and videos obtained from the investigation in April. Police have yet to reach a conclusion.

Following the incident, Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, filed a wrongful death complaint against members of the crew, including Baldwin, on behalf of himself and his nine-year-old son, Andros.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau have also issued a citation of more than $136,000 to the Rust production.