Russell Crowe confirms he’s considering retiring from acting









Australian actor Russell Crowe has dropped the bombshell that he’s considering retirement from acting after four decades in the film industry. Crowe, discussed his thoughts during an appearance at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic earlier this week.

The iconic Gladiator actor made the unsavoury revelation while addressing his age and associated change in appearance. “You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: “Who the fuck is that?'” Crowe told the press during the event. “I am in that period now.”

Despite considering retirement at the relatively early age of 59, Crowe revealed that he sees a lot to admire in director Ridley Scott, who, at age 85, is currently helming the new Gladiator sequel.

“I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work. Or I will just stop, and you will never hear from me again,” Crowe continued. “I haven’t decided what it’s going to be. These are two very valid choices.”

On June 30th, Crowe was honoured with the Crystal Globe award on the first evening of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Elsewhere during the festival, Crowe responded to the overwhelming volume of questions he’s receiving in relation to the Gladiator sequel, despite not being involved with the project.

“They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I get asked about the fucking film that I am not even in,” Crowe said on July 1st. “I don’t know anything about the cast; I don’t know anything about the plot.”

“In that world, I’m dead, six feet under,” he continued. “And that’s that. I couldn’t think of that movie being less than absolutely spectacular,” he admitted. “If Ridley has decided to do a second part … he will have really strong reasons.”

Watch the trailer for the original Gladiator movie below.