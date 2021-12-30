Rush to release their own pinball machine









Thanks to the music played in old arcades, rock ‘n’ roll and pinball will forever be linked in some obscure way. Rush look to be the most recent to exploit this link by releasing their own pinball machine.

The Canadian prog-rockers have teamed up with Stern Pinball to become the latest band with their own themed machine, following in the footsteps of AC/DC, The Beatles, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Led Zeppelin and Metallica.

It would appear that based on the teaser clip below, the pinball machine also doubles up a sort of Rush jukebox containing 17 of their best-loved tracks from over the years.

However, the one thing that the teaser doesn’t include just yet is a price tag or any release date. Previous music releases usually come in gold, platinum and diamond editions and can set you back between £4,500 to upwards of £20,000.

More details are promised soon in the animated trailer. However, for fans looking for a Rush instalment on a more attainable budget then there isn’t too long to wait for Geddy Lee’s forthcoming memoir.

Sadly, since the passing of Neil Peart in 2020, the band have confirmed that there will be no reunions, thus the memoir should offer fans some welcome memories to look back on.