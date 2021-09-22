Geddy Lee to release memoir in 2022







Rush lead singer and bassist Geddy Lee has inked a deal to release a memoir in 2022.

Not unlike Dave Grohl before him, Lee found himself with a surplus of downtime once the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He had previously co-authored Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass with Daniel Richler, and now that he had no commitments for the immediate future, Lee was inspired to start chronicling his life story.

“Soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters,” Lee explained on the social media announcement for the memoir. “Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I’d write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too. I was piecing together a mystery of a different kind.”

The as-yet-untitled memoir will cover Lee’s entire life, from his youth in the suburbs of Toronto to his father’s death when Lee was just 12-years-old through meeting bandmates Alex Lifeson and John Rutsey and beginning his career with Rush. The book follows Lee as he achieves cult fame, commercial success, and a sustained legacy with Rush, and continues all the way to the modern day. Another one of Lee’s inspirations was the passing of bandmate and friend Neil Peart.

“Richler saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return. So I did—reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words. It’s a less physical version of arguing with musical notes, without a Ricky doubleneck breaking my back!”

You can check out the full announcement from Lee’s Instagram down below.

Comments