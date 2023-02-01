Rupert Grint explains why he didn't attend Robert Coltrane's funeral









Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, has explained why he chose not to attend the funeral of his co-star Robbie Coltrane. Coltrane, who played Hogwarts groundsman Ruebeus Hagrid, passed away on October 14th, 2022, aged 72.

During an interview with GQ, Grint shared how he saw the deceased actor as family, alongside co-star Alan Rickman who passed away in 2016, describing them as “not parents, but uncles or grandparents. They all had this kind of subconscious presence in my life.” However, the actor added that this dynamic was strictly on-set, as he stated: “I don’t claim to know him outside work,” which is why he did not attend the funeral.

The Harry Potter star took to Instagram to pay his respects, posting: “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

“Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life – warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later,” the post continued. “Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Grint told GQ that the actor’s passing was “particularly tough” as “he really was the most wonderful being”.

After Coltrane’s passing, Grint’s co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character Harry Potter, shared with Variety, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

Radcliffe added: “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban [2004] when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed,” he continued. “He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who inspired millions of young girls through her role as the intelligent and loyal Hermoine Granger, posted on her Instagram story: “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.”

She added: “His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Following his passing, it was confirmed that Coltrane passed due to multiple organ failure and other health complications, including Type 2 diabetes, heart block, respiratory infection and obesity.