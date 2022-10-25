Death certificate confirms Robbie Coltrane died of multiple organ failure









When Robbie Coltrane died on October 14th, fans of Harry Potter and Cracker began a period of mourning for the Scottish actor. Coltrane had been best known for his performance as Hagrid in the film series that adapted J.K. Rowling’s children’s fantasy novels for the big screen.

Coltrane had been 72 years old upon his death and passed away in a hospital in Falkirk. Now, it has been confirmed that the iconic actor had died of multiple organ failure, as well as a number of other health complications, including Type 2 diabetes, heart block, respiratory infection and obesity.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, paid homage to the actor whom she considered “a unique talent [that] brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”. Wright added, “For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

As well as starring in the Harry Potter films, Coltrane also played Dr. Edward Fitzgerald in the well-liked TV show Cracker. He had also taken on roles in a number of James Bond films, including GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

Amongst the tributes was a particularly touching one from Stephen Fry, who had performed alongside Coltrane in ITV’s Alfresco. Fry took to Twitter to write, “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Coltrane had also starred in the music video for Kate Bush’s ‘Deeper Understanding’. Bush also paid tribute to the late actor, writing, “It was incredibly exciting to watch him at work and to be in the presence of his deeply profound intelligence and earthy wit. He was so much fun. I’m really going to miss him.”

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022