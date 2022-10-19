Kate Bush pays tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane: "We’ve lost one of our great treasures"









The world was rocked when the news broke of the death of Robbie Coltrane last Friday. Best known for his role as the loveable Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, he also starred in the likes of Cracker and GoldenEye, and was undoubtedly one of the finest character actors of his generation. Whilst many of his co-stars were quick to pay their respects, one of the most iconic musicians of all time has also shared her thoughts, the eminent Kate Bush.

Famously, the actor starred in the video for Bush’s single ‘Deeper Understanding’ back in 2011, and her tribute to her late friend is a moving one. “I was very upset to hear the news about Robbie,” she wrote in a statement posted on her website.

“I’m really grateful that he agreed to star in a video that we made some years ago,” wrote the singer. “It was incredibly exciting to watch him at work and to be in the presence of his deeply profound intelligence and earthy wit”, Bush continued. “He was so much fun. I’m really going to miss him. I had so much respect for his many talents and his generosity of spirit. We’ve lost one of our great treasures.”

Robbie Coltrane passed away at the age of 72, but his cause of death is yet to be revealed. The news of his death was announced by his agent Belinda Wright. In a statement, she explained: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14.”

“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

She continued: “He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.”

