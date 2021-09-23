Royal Navy appoint Daniel Craig to the same rank as James Bond







The Royal Navy has appointed Daniel Craig to the same rank as James Bond ahead of the release of No Time To Die next week.

During the film’s production, Craig, along with the rest of the crew, worked alongside the Royal Navy, and he’s now been rewarded for his effort. In fact, at the moment, there is Commander Bond in the Royal Navy who was actually invited to meet with Craig before the release of the film.

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” Craig commented about the achievement.

Meanwhile, the head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has said, “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.”

Radakin continued, “Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last fifteen years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.”

Elsewhere, Craig has recently faced criticism for saying his successor as Bond shouldn’t be a woman. He stated, “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”.

No Time To Die is due to hit cinemas in the UK on September 30, 2021.

