Daniel Craig comments on possibility of female James Bond: "Why should a woman play James Bond?"







With the release of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, No Time to Die, mere weeks away, the discussion for the next actor to take on the mantle of the character has already begun.

With names like Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddlestone having long been suggested, contemporary guesses have been just that, with little evidence to suggest who may take on James Bond next.

Speaking to the Radio Times, however, Daniel Craig has suggested that the actor to take over from his tenure should probably not be a woman. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Craig reported.

Meanwhile, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has committed to keeping the James Bond character male, noting, “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” in a conversation with The Guardian.

Continuing, she states, “And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters”.

Whilst many agree with both Broccoli and Craig, many also believe that the character is in need of a serious revamp, with No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch stating in an interview that Bond “could be a man or woman” or “white, black, Asian, mixed race…They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”.

Whilst the debate for the new Bond rages on, excitement is quickly building for the imminent release of No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas. The film is due to be released in the UK on September 30, and October 8 in the US.

