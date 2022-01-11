Royal Mail to celebrate The Rolling Stones with a new collection of stamps









A special collection of stamps is set to be issued in celebration of The Rolling Stones, Royal Mail has announced. Comprised of 12 stamps, the set will be a tribute to the legendary British rockers, who celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, formed in London back in 1962.

Eight stamps will feature images from some of the band’s most iconic performances, including 1969’s Hyde Park Show. The huge outdoor show was held on July 5th, only two days after founding member Brian Jones passed away. The free mini-festival, billed as ‘The Stones In The Park’, saw Mick Taylor make his first appearance as Jones’ replacement.

Other shows that will feature on the stamps include Rotterdam, August 1995 and Knebworth Festival, August, 1976. Aside from the eight stamps featuring performances, four will be available in a miniature sheet format. These will feature two shots of the band and two classic tour posters.

The Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, worked in collaboration with Royal Mail on the collection of stamps, which will also feature late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021.

They are the fourth band to receive a stamp collection from Royal Mail.

The Beatles kicked off the trend in 2007, followed by Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones… They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The stamps will go on sale on January 20th.

(Credit: Royal Mail)

(Credit: Royal Mail)