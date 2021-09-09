Royal Blood release new music video for 'Hold On' starring Colin Hanks







Rock duo, Royal Blood, have released a music video for ‘Hold On’, their new single. The track is taken from the Brighton-based band’s third studio album Typhoons, which hit the top of the UK album charts earlier this year. The album’s success marked the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021.

In a recent interview, Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr described the origins of ‘Hold On’: “I think it was the first time I had written a song for someone else, who was going through a really difficult time. Like most of our songs, it started with the main riff, and I think it was the first time I’ve stumbled across a riff that felt really positive and really euphoric,” Kerr said, adding: “I don’t think we have anything else like that. The message is about being there for someone and letting them know that they’re not alone.”

The new track is accompanied by an eccentric music video featuring Colin Hanks. Hanks is known for his roles in Dexter, Fargo, and for being the son of Hollywood’s nicest man, Tom Hanks. Colin Hanks has also directed numerous music documentaries including Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) and All Things Must Pass: The Rise And Fall Of Tower Records.

The video for ‘Hold On’ features Hanks as Roy Boulders, a motivational speaker whose seminar script is made up of the song’s lyrics. We see how Roy Boulder’s captivating speech wins the hearts of the majority of the audience.

That is, apart from Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders, who stand at the back of the room, looking deeply unimpressed.

Elsewhere, Royal Blood have announced that they will perform a homecoming gig in Brighton next week. You can watch the video for ‘Hold On’ below.

