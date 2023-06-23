Royal Blood Glastonbury 2023: Watch ‘Figure It Out’ live from the Pyramid Stage









As the first night of Glastonbury weekend starts, Royal Blood have come down to the festival to perform a strong lineup of their classics. Outside of their repertoire of latest singles, the duo has given their audience a return of their old classic, ‘Figure It Out’.

With the sun setting on Worthy Farm grounds, the bass of Mike Kerr roared to life when opening the track from their self-titled album. Alongside Kerr and Benjamin Thatcher on drums, the band have also included Chris Moyles on keyboards and backing vocals.

The performance comes after a controversial appearance with Royal Blood a few weeks ago. During their show at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Kerr called out the audience for not having any energy before aggressively storming offstage.

Since then, the band have put out a statement surrounding the issue, with Kerr recalling, “I felt I was being entertaining in a way of trying to make light of the situation. Perhaps I was doing a performance where I felt a little out of place”.

Kerr would go on to say that he tried to wind the crowd up in between acts like Lewis Capaldi, who is also headlining Glastonbury this week as well. Prior to their stop at Glastonbury, Royal Blood has also been opening with Muse on their Will of the People tour.

Their performance also follows a surprise performance by Foo Fighters earlier this evening. Having been labelled as ‘The Churnups’, Dave Grohl and the band treated the Glastonbury stage to a strong lineup of classics, including a tribute to former drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Between touring the world, Royal Blood has also been working in the studio for what will be their fourth studio album. Back to The Water Below is set for release on September 8th, 2023.