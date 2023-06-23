Foo Fighters Glastonbury 2023: Dave Grohl pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins









Dave Grohl has paid tribute to his late Foo Fighters bandmate at the band’s surprise set during the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to Mr. Taylor Hawkins,” Grohl said before finishing their set with the band’s signature song, ‘Everlong’. “Let’s sing this one loud as shit for Mr. Taylor.” Crowds then began to chant the drummer’s first name in response to Grohl’s remarks.

The Foo Fighters were not originally scheduled to appear at the festival. Instead, the Pyramid Stage was set to host “The Churnups”. The fake band name referred to a phrase used by Grohl in a letter thanking fans for their continued support in the wake of Hawkins’ death in 2022.

“Hey. It’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” Grohl wrote.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder,” he added. “When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together”.

Throughout their most recent concert dates, Grohl has been paying tribute to Hawkins. Those tributes most often came before ‘Aurora’, which Grohl claimed was Hawkins’ favourite Foo Fighters song. Grohl also performed the Hawkins-penned track ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ at a few of the band’s most recent concerts.

Fans in the crowd could be seen holding up signs that paid tribute to the late drummer. Grohl recalled that the last time that the Foo Fighters played at Glastonbury was during their headlining set in 2017.

See more The Foo Fighters playing 'Everlong' at #Glastonbury – dedicated to Taylor Hawkins ❤️#Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/N12l9GpUay — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 23, 2023