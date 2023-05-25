Royal Blood announce new album ‘Back To The Water Below’









Brighton rock pairing Royal Blood have announced details of their fourth album Back To The Water, arriving on September 8th.

The LP, which has been previewed with the new single ‘Mountains At Midnight‘, is the first to be self-produced by Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Of the new record, Thatcher says: “I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go.”

He added: “The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do.”

Looking back upon their journey, Kerr reflected: “No-one saw the years of us playing in loads of bands to no-one, that all gets swept under the carpet because the other story is magical and much more wondrous. Luck is where passion meets opportunity. We got our golden ticket and walked out as tiny ninjas. We were in the right place at the right time, and we have to remember to give ourselves the credit that we didn’t get into this position by winning a quiz show, we put in a serious amount of work. It’s taken us four albums to realise this isn’t luck, we’re good and we’re committed to this.”

This summer, Royal Blood will perform at Glastonbury, and headline a series of festivals including Kendal Calling before a huge hometown show on Brighton Beach on July 29th.

Listen to ‘Mountains At Midnight’ below.