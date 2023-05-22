Royal Blood preview new single ‘Mountains At Midnights’









Rock duo Royal Blood have teased their comeback by sharing a teaser of new single ‘Mountains At Midnights’, which is due to be released on May 25th.

On social media, the Brighton pair comprising of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, shared a 38-second clip of them working on the new track at the recording studio. At the end of the snippet, Royal Blood confirmed they would be releasing the creation later this week. Last year, they released the standalone single ‘Honeybrains’, which is the only piece of music to be released by the band since their 2021 album Typhoons.

Speaking exclusively to Far Out about Typhoons at the time of the record’s release, singer Mike Kerr explained the change in sonic direction on the LP. “I think we had a real hunger for something fresh. I think we both felt like we had exhausted our Royal Blood formula. We made two records were really happy with, but the idea of continuing and not changing was so uninspiring and not something we wanted to explore. We had no appetite to explore that whatsoever.”

He added: “I felt like there was a bit of an appetite from everyone for something fresh. Not that I go around with a microphone interviewing people, but I just think we’re very successfully completed with those records.”

Listen to a preview of ‘Mountains At Midnights’ below.